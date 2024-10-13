{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Four Israeli troops killed after Hezbollah drone strikes military base in north of Israel

Seven more sustained severe wounds

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Four Israeli soldiers were killed and seven more wounded after a Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah’s attack drone struck a military base near the northern Israeli town of Binyamina on October 13, the Israeli army's press office reported in a statement.

"On Sunday [October 13], a drone launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization struck a military base adjacent to Binyamina," the statement reads. "As a result of the attack, four soldiers were killed and seven more sustained severe wounds."

The statement added that "all wounded people were hospitalized" and the incident is under an investigation.

Tags
IsraelLebanon
Middle East conflict
