Four Israeli troops killed after Hezbollah drone strikes military base in north of Israel

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Four Israeli soldiers were killed and seven more wounded after a Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah’s attack drone struck a military base near the northern Israeli town of Binyamina on October 13, the Israeli army's press office reported in a statement.

"On Sunday [October 13], a drone launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization struck a military base adjacent to Binyamina," the statement reads. "As a result of the attack, four soldiers were killed and seven more sustained severe wounds."

The statement added that "all wounded people were hospitalized" and the incident is under an investigation.