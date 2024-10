TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. At least 67 people were hurt in northern Israel after an attack of a drone launched from Lebanon’s territory, the N12 television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the drone fell down near the settlement of Binyamina. Four of those wounded are in critical condition, while nine others are in serious condition.

No sirens sounded in this area before the attack, the TV channel noted. The Israeli military is probing into why no warning was issued.