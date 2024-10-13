Kim’s sister says warnings to Seoul are not mere rhetoric

SEOUL, October 13. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has warned Seoul against taking Pyongyang’s strong demand that no more drones be sent to North Korea as mere political rhetoric.

"It looks like the Seoul thugs still don’t understand the situation and think erroneously that this is a mere ‘war of words’ and keep on bluffing," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted her as saying.

"South Korean military bandits must refrain from flippant and reckless ventures. They need to immediately guarantee that provocative incursions into the airspace of another country never happen again," she added.

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday demanded that Seoul stop sending unmanned aerial vehicles toward North Korea. According to the ministry, South Korean drones crossed into North Korea three times during October to scatter propaganda leaflets. Pyongyang warned that its military will put "all offensive weapons" on alert to "wipe out military infrastructure near the southern border in the territory of the Republic of Korea."

The South Korean military said on October 13 that North Korea will "see the end of its regime" if it threatens South Korea’s security. According to Shin Won-sik, South Korea's National Security Adviser, an armed conflict with South Korea would be a suicide for Pyongyang.