Major Middle East war is real, but it can be avoided — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A major war in the Middle East is real, but it can still be avoided if the parties show restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We are closely and anxiously following the events, the risk of a large-scale conflict is indeed high. The tendency to escalate into a full-scale conflict is a real danger. We call on all parties to exercise restraint. We are in intensive dialogue with the countries of the region. And once again - a major war can be avoided, but everyone must show restraint," the Deputy Minister said.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply since the infiltration of militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. The radicals called the attack a response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began bombing it and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, before launching a ground operation in the enclave.

On the evening of 1 October, Iran launched a massive rocket attack on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of the Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps movements. Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets, while Israel claimed that Iran launched some 180 missiles, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli general staff vowed to "pick its moment" and surprise with a response to the attack, and Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned in Hebrew that attacks on Israel would be even more extensive.