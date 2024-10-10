US blocks UN Security Council’s attempts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. The United States continues to block any attempts by UN Security Council member states to pass any resolutions that would establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Our American counterparts have also stopped their corresponding activity in the UN Security Council, although they continue to block any attempts by the Council members to pass any resolution that would make it possible to achieve a ceasefire in the region. Israel went all-in, despite the bitter experience of the 2006 campaign. Its American accomplices are forced to also act under the ‘do or die’ principle, all while being bound by the election campaign, which is about to reach its climax. Everything is clear about this pairing; the only question that remains is what should the Security Council members do in these circumstances," he said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzya also pointed out that Israel and the US contribute to the escalation in the Middle Eastern region.

"On October 3, Russia sent a shipment humanitarian aid. We see that many of our counterparts do the same. However, humanitarian efforts are clearly insufficient in a situation, when Israel and the United States pour gasoline into the flame of the most destructive escalation in the Middle East and grossly violate international laws and charters," he noted.