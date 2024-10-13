Over 100 Hezbollah militants killed in southern Lebanon in past week — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated more than 100 armed radicals and wiped out 60 Hezbollah command centers and dozens of military facilities in the course of the ground operation in southern Lebanon during this week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, fifty Hezbollah missile launchers were destroyed and a 120-meter tunnel near the border was dismantled in the past seven days.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.