China won’t leave provocations in Taiwan unanswered — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. Provocations by forces supporting "Taiwan’s independence" undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait and will not go unanswered, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a briefing.

"Taiwan's alleged independence is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait. The efforts of supporters of the island's 'independence' to create provocations will not go unanswered," the spokesperson said.

Mao Ning called on countries seeking stability in the Taiwan Strait to counter the supporters of "Taiwan’s independence" and emphasized that China will continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te said on October 10 that Taipei remains committed to keeping the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The island will defend its "state sovereignty," he said. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.