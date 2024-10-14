Venezuela delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon via Syria’s Damascus — foreign minister

CARACAS, October 14. /TASS/. The first batch of Venezuela’s humanitarian aid for Lebanon has been delivered to the Syrian capital of Damascus on October 13, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gel Pinto said Monday.

"Tons of food, medicine and basic necessities sent by the Bolivarian people and government have arrived in Damascus for the brothers and sisters of Lebanon affected by the bombardment of the terrorist state of Israel," Venezuela’s top diplomat stated on his Telegram account.

The minister added that "this is the first consignment of the solidarity bridge, which is designed to support people fighting for a better future."

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.