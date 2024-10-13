One civilian killed in Ukrainian drone attack on village in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 13. /TASS/. A resident of a Belgorod Region village died after a Ukrainian drone attack, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops attacked the village of Otradnoye near Belgorod with an unmanned aerial vehicle. One civilian died. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from wounds despite medics’ efforts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor offered his condolences to the family.

He said earlier that two territorial defense fighters had been wounded in an attack by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on the village of Petrovka.