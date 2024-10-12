Harris’ insults towards Putin a quintessence of US international relations model — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The insults towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, made by US Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, who followed the example of her boss, Joe Biden, is the quintessence of the US model of international relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"Apparently, the top US political establishment has absorbed this kind of political culture," the spokesman said. "This, it seems, is the quintessence of the very model of international relations, which they seek to impose on the entire world, the kind of model that the global majority likes less and less."

"This is the essence of what is going on," Peskov added.