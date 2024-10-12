Russian defense chief inspects Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected the Knyaz Vladimir nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine during a trip to the Murmansk Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"While aboard the Borei-A class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Vladimir, Andrey Belousov inspected the radio-electronic weapons unit and the missile pits with intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as the crew compartment. The submarine’s commander reported to the Russian defense minister that the crew remained ready to perform the assigned missions," the statement reads.