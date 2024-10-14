Chinese drills near Taiwan involve blockade of key ports — statement

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. China’s Joint Sword-2024B military exercise near Taiwan involves the blockade of key ports and areas, Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement.

"With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority," the statement reads.

Li pointed out that "it is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity."

Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te said on October 10 that Taipei's efforts to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait were unchanged. The island will defend its "state sovereignty," he said. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.