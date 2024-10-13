Opposition forces winning parliamentary elections in Lithuania

VILNIUS, October 13. /TASS/. Lithuania’s opposition parties are winning parliamentary elections in Lithuania, with the ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party finishing only third, according to the result of counting nearly half of ballots.

The Social Democratic Party is leading the polls, with 25.13% of the vote. It is followed by the Dawn of Nemunas party, which is taking part in parliamentary elections for the first time and is currently scoring 18.6% of votes. Its leader, Remigijus Zemaitaitis, is known for his anti-Semitic pronouncements. He exploited public outrage for his views to picture himself as a victim of the system and used this as tool in his political struggle.

The ruling conservative party has 10.73% of the voted.