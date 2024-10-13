North Korea orders its artillery units near border with South Korea to prepare to shoot

SEOUL, October 13. /TASS/. The General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army ordered artillery corps near the border with South Korea to fully prepare to open fire, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to KCNA, relevant instructions were issued on Saturday. It cited a spokesperson for North Korea’s defense ministry as saying that the order was to "transfer eight artillery brigades fully armed to the wartime readiness level to a firing standby by 8 p.m. on Sunday and complete various operation security tasks."

The KCNA said that the North Korean military is also getting ready for a potential escalation with South Korea.

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday demanded that Seoul stop sending unmanned aerial vehicles toward North Korea. According to the ministry, South Korean drones crossed into North Korea three times during October to scatter propaganda leaflets. Pyongyang warned that its military will put "all offensive weapons" on alert to "wipe out military infrastructure bear the southern border in the territory of the Republic of Korea.".