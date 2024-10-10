No use training Ukrainian troops in France amid mass defections, expert says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Mass defections from Kiev’s army question the training of the 155th Combined Arms Brigade of the Ukrainian ground forces in France, French Colonel (Ret.) Peer de Jong told TASS.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to train a Ukrainian brigade equipped with French-made weapons and hardware. Meanwhile, the Le Figaro newspaper reports, citing data from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, that over 15,000 troops have defected from the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the year.

"President Macron hosted [Ukrainian] President Zelensky at the Elysee Palace today; in the meantime, the situation on the ground is worsening. Ukraine is backing down in the face of new Russian tactics, while Russia is consistently devouring and digesting Kiev’s units," de Jong said.

He described the Ukrainian armed forces’ situation as a disaster. According to the expert, the number of Ukrainian defectors, "which stands at 5,000 troops per month," is further proof of that. "These figures call into question efforts to form an up to 2,000-strong Ukrainian brigade in France," he added.

De Jong believes that the creation and training of a Ukrainian brigade in France "is nothing but mere declarations." However, in his words, "the financial aspect of France’s support for Kiev is an exception because Paris seems to be planning to provide Ukraine with $3 bln euros in financial aid."

"Clearly, it cannot continue like this. The war has been going on for almost three years," de Jong concluded.

Ukrainian brigade’s training in France

On October 10, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Before the meeting, Macron visited a camp where members of a Ukrainian brigade are undergoing training. France plans to equip the brigade with 128 VAB armored personnel carriers and 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers.