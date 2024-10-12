Technology opportunities of Russian agriculture to be strengthened — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Cutting-edge technologies should be proactively used in agriculture, President Vladimir Putin said in the video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"The key goals facing the Russian agricultural sector include increasing output by at least 25% by 2030 and boosting exports by at least 50%," the head of state stressed. This is strategic objective and "it must be achieved by strengthening the sector’s technological capabilities," Putin noted.

"To this end, we need to more broadly introduce domestic equipment and agricultural machinery, expand land reclamation, breeding, and genetics, as well as promising nature-like technologies that preserve and replenish the unique wealth of our arable lands, agricultural lands, and ecosystems, and save them for future generations," the head of state added.