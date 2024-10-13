Some 14,000 missiles fired by Hezbollah at Israel since October 2023 — defense minister

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. At least 14,000 missiles have been fired from Lebanon at Israel since October 8, 2023, with Hezbollah still having not more than a third of pre-war arsenal, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Hezbollah has less than third of its arsenals of missiles and projectiles. Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has fire more than 14,000 missiles [at Israel]. Many others were eliminated by airstrikes," the Ynet portal quoted him as saying at a cabinet meeting.

According to the defense minister, the Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon is proceeding as scheduled and has "very clear goals."

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.