Doctors Without Borders suspends work in several areas of Lebanon due to Israeli attacks

GENEVA, October 14. /TASS/. Doctors Without Borders has suspended some activities in the areas of Lebanon heavily affected by Israeli airstrikes, the organization said in a statement on its X page.

"Healthcare facilities in Lebanon are being forced to close as Israeli airstrikes intensify," the organization emphasized. "Our teams are working to continue care but have had to suspend some activities in heavily affected areas," it said.

"Civilians and medical personnel must be protected," the organization pointed out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on October 11 that 18 attacks on health facilities had been recorded in Lebanon since September 17. The attacks killed 72 health workers and injured 40. At the same time, 96 hospitals and health centers in southern Lebanon were forced to close due to intensified fighting. Five hospitals were rendered inoperable due to damage, and four others had to be partially evacuated.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.