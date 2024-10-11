Finland concludes investigation into Russia's Torden for alleged war crimes in Ukraine

HELSINKI, October 11. /TASS/. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said it has completed its inquiry into Russian national Voislav Torden for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine in 2014, the organization said in a press release.

On December 18, 2023, the Helsinki District Court ordered the detention of Torden on suspicion of committing a war crime in Ukraine under aggravating circumstances.

"The National Bureau of Investigation has completed a criminal inquiry into suspected war crimes committed in Ukraine in 2014. One individual is suspected of committing several war crimes, including war crimes in aggravated circumstances," the statement reads.

It specifies that evidence gathered by criminal investigators will be handed over to prosecutors. "Based on these files, the deputy attorney general will decide whether to prosecute the case," the police said.

All charges must be filed by October 31, 2024.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged crimes were committed between 2014 and 2015. Torden was detained by Finnish border guards on July 20, 2023. Formerly known as Jan Petrovsky, Torden is a Russian citizen and is included on the sanctions lists of both the European Union and the US Treasury Department.

The Ukrainian authorities are seeking Torden's extradition on charges related to alleged crimes committed in Donbass. The Russian embassy in Finland previously informed TASS that Russian diplomats are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to protect Torden's rights.

His lawyer, Natalya Malgina, told TASS that she expects charges will indeed be filed. The ensuing trial should last a couple of months, she added.

"The fact that charges would be filed was evident from the moment Finland began criminal proceedings. Court dates have not been set, but the trial will last a couple of months," Malgina said.