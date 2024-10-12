Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens ‘horrible consequences’ to South Korea for drone flights

SEOUL, October 12. /TASS/. South Korea will face "horrible consequences," if South Korean drones once again violate the Pyongyang airspace, North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong said, according to KCNA.

"As our Foreign Ministry has said, it is not our military who decide the time for the beginning of an attack and elimination of South Korean armed forces. It is not us who decide its time," Kim Yo Jong said.

On Friday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that "there will be no second warning," if a South Korean drone infiltrates North Korean airspace again.

"If a South Korean drone is once again detected in our capital’s airspace, it will immediately cause horrible tragic consequences," she warned.

"Personally, I would like to avoid it," she added.

Kim Yo Jong also commented on the "abrupt change" of the position of the South Korean military.

"We are totally unconcerned about who stands behind this provocation," she said. "The provocation against the sovereignty of our republic was carried out either by the South Korean forces themselves, or via their active cooperation and silent enabling."

According to the North Korean official, "the South Korean cutthroats" tried to "avoid responsibility via naive and shameless excuses."

On Friday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry made a statement, issuing an ultimatum for South Korea demanding to stop sending drones. North Korea claims that South Korean drones violated the Pyongyang airspace three times to disseminate political leaflets. The Foreign Ministry warned that the North Korean forces will ready "all offensive capabilities", "intended for the elimination of military infrastructure near the southern border and on South Korean territory."

Initially, spokesman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that the armed forces did not send any drones to DPRK. He stated that it was necessary to check if this was done by individuals or organizations. During the hearing in the parliament, South Korean National Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed that South Korea did not send any drones, adding that he is not fully aware of the situation. Later, the minister said that the authorities are unable to either confirm or deny Pyongyang’s claims.