Russia charges in absentia Ukrainian security chief with organizing terrorist act

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian investigators bring charges in absentia of organizing the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge in summer 2023 against Ukrainian security service (SBU) chief Vasily Malyuk, law enforcement authorities told TASS.

"The investigation have sufficient grounds for the conclusion on relevance of involvement of Vasily Malyuk in organizing the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge in summer 2023. The charge was brought in absentia against the SBU chief in committing the crime stipulated by Subparagraph ‘b’ of Part 3 of Article 205, the Russian Criminal Code (the terrorist act entailing death of people," a spokesperson said.

Involvement of Malyuk in the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge in 2023 is confirmed in particular by results of operational and search activities, he added.