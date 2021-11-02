Over 50 world leaders will speak during second day of UN Climate Summit

GLASGOW, November 2. /TASS/. More than 50 heads of state and governments will present their vision for tackling global warming on Tuesday during the second and final day of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC.

According to the program distributed by the organizers of the forum, in the morning, in particular, speeches are expected from Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, President of Colombia Ivan Duque, and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. In the final part of the summit, the floor will also be given to President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit in person, but his speech will still be heard. A video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin will be presented on Tuesday at a conference in Glasgow and will be timed to coincide with the adoption of a joint declaration on protecting forests and land use, a source in the Russian delegation participating in the session told TASS.

The organizers of the conference told TASS that the declaration’s adoption will become part of one of the key events of the two-day climate summit, held within the framework of COP26. Over 100 countries will declare their desire to stop deforestation in their territories and seek to increase their forest area. The countries that agreed to adopt the declaration account for over 85% of the total forest area of the planet. In addition to Russia, they include Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, China, the US, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Japan, African states, countries of the EU, and Oceania.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not speak in Glasgow either. Instead, he sent a written appeal urging conference participants to reach a consensus.

According to the organizers, 12 economically developed countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Germany, will allocate $12 bln from 2021 to 2025 to support the efforts of developing countries in the conservation of forests. In addition, representatives of private business will also allocate $7.2 bln for these purposes.

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, attended by over 120 leaders, started in Glasgow on Monday and will end on November 2. Based on its results, a joint statement by the heads of states and governments may be adopted, but at the moment such outcome seems unlikely. Climate negotiators from national delegations will continue in Glasgow until November 12, the day when the final documents of the conference are expected to be published.

After November 12, there will be intense negotiations between experts from different countries. The parties to the convention, after several unsuccessful attempts, will once again try to agree on the rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement in Glasgow. In addition, the conference participants discuss plans for adapting to the consequences of climate change that can no longer be prevented.