US military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan may hit black market — Russian official

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. US military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan may appear on the black market, which will create problems for the whole world, the chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the RBC. His interview will be published on Tuesday.

"That the Americans have squandered a mammoth amount of money on weapons and other military equipment has become a terrible headache not only for Afghanistan, but for the whole world as well. To an extent, because various terrorist organizations are entrenched there. It should not be ruled out that they may lay hands on this arsenal, if they have not done so already," Shugayev said.

He also warned that there was a high risk that these weapons might begin to be sold on the illegal market.

"In other words, they may surface anywhere in the world. In all likelihood, some very unpleasant surprises may be in store for us. The more so, since the equipment the United States has left behind is a lot more serious than popguns," Shugayev warned.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the US troops that pulled out of Afghanistan abandoned $85 billion of sophisticated weapons. Some mass media earlier mentioned a similar figure with reference to the former US president, Donald Trump.