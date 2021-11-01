{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan may hit black market — Russian official

These weapons may surface anywhere in the world, chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation Dmitry Shugayev pointed out

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. US military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan may appear on the black market, which will create problems for the whole world, the chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the RBC. His interview will be published on Tuesday.

"That the Americans have squandered a mammoth amount of money on weapons and other military equipment has become a terrible headache not only for Afghanistan, but for the whole world as well. To an extent, because various terrorist organizations are entrenched there. It should not be ruled out that they may lay hands on this arsenal, if they have not done so already," Shugayev said.

He also warned that there was a high risk that these weapons might begin to be sold on the illegal market.

"In other words, they may surface anywhere in the world. In all likelihood, some very unpleasant surprises may be in store for us. The more so, since the equipment the United States has left behind is a lot more serious than popguns," Shugayev warned.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the US troops that pulled out of Afghanistan abandoned $85 billion of sophisticated weapons. Some mass media earlier mentioned a similar figure with reference to the former US president, Donald Trump.

Russia thinks UK-initiated draft resolution on space unacceptable — UN envoy
The First Committee’s draft resolution should center round preventing an arms race in outer space rather than dwell on space security in its broad interpretation, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN office at Geneva Andrei Belousov pointed out
Read more
Official points to Latin American countries' demand for Russian air defense systems
According to Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk, Latin American countries are particularly interested in helicopters and combat aircraft
Read more
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia recorded 1,160 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
Trial launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from surface vessel to begin next month
In all, five missile launches are planned and they will be aimed at sea and ground targets
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry
Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
Moscow vows to retaliate over US hostile steps against Russian diplomatic missions
According to Maria Zakharova, given Washington’s demands that 55 more Russian diplomats along with administration and technical staff should leave the US in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic front will only worsen
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
US Navy 6th Fleet dispatches Mount Whitney warship in waters of Black Sea for NATO drills
During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
Read more
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Read more
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Read more
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Read more
Rise in budget deficits worldwide carries risk of high global inflation, Putin says
Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian government had been able to ensure a budget surplus in 2021 and tighten monetary policy
Read more
US naval flag demonstration in Black Sea does not add to stability, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat thus commented on a decision by the US Sixth Fleet to send its flagship, command and control ship USS Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO countries
Read more
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine proves highly safe, effective, Putin says
According to Russia's President, 70 countries with a total population of more than four billion people have approved the vaccine
Read more
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Read more
Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Read more
WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry
Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Russian Navy tracking US destroyer ship in Black Sea
The US Sixth Fleet said earlier that USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners in the region
Read more
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO
In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability
Read more
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Read more
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters — source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Read more
Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan
Russian team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkachyova
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
Putin says US warship in Black Sea can be seen through Russian defense system sight
On Monday, it was reported that command ship Mount Whitney was heading for the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces
Read more
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman
It is reported that currently, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine
The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts
Read more
No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman
On Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Read more