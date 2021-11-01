Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman

CAIRO, November 1. / TASS /. The leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front, which opposes the Taliban (banned in Russia), Ahmad Massoud is currently in Tajikistan, Spokesman, Deputy Government of the province of Panjshir Kabir Wasik told TASS on Monday.

"Ahmad Massoud is currently in Tajikistan, but sometimes he visits Afghanistan to meet with resistance units in the country’s regions," Wasik noted.

According to the spokesman, the resistance front’s leader is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban. "Massoud strives to convince the region’s countries and the entire global community to fight the Taliban. He travels to different states in order to draw attention [to the National Resistance Front] and gain support," the spokesman for the Afghan resistance front said.

Deputy Governor of Panjshir pointed out that the national resistance maintained good relations with Tajikistan, which "had been providing substantial assistance to the Afghan people in the fight against the Taliban."

On September 23, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, called for elections in Afghanistan, as well as for the establishment of the new government, including the representatives of all ethnic groups, in particular, Afghan Tajiks. According to the president, declaring any government without considering the Afghan citizens’ interests can result in disastrous consequences. Rahmon also warned about the growing threat of international terrorism in the country.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.