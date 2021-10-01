Reducing pressure on Russia to stimulate dialogue on arms control in Europe, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Successful dialogue on conventional arms control in Europe (CACE) is possible only if European partners abandon the policy of containing Russia, Anton Mazur, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for nonproliferation and arms control said at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"It is hardly possible to create the new architecture of CACE in the conditions of an acute deficit of trust in Europe as well as the comprehensive containment of our country, embodied by NATO’s policy and military planning," he said. "Undoubtedly, the success of this dialogue would be facilitated by the creation of a favorable climate around it. We understand it as a rejection of power politics of Russia’s containment, the recognition and respect for Russian interests, the renewal of normal relations with our country, the cessation of the process of building up NATO’s military potential in the proximity of Russian borders," he explained.

At the same time, according to the diplomat, Russia does not yet see the readiness of its Western partners to take on these issues seriously while Russia is open to discuss the issues of international security on equitable basis with mutual consideration for the interests of all parties.

"With regards to this, I would like to return once again to our new strategy of national security. It notes, in particular, that the Russian Federation is striving to increase predictability in relations between countries, to strengthen trust and security in the international sphere," the diplomat pointed out.

He also emphasized that Russia "is ready to work on creating the necessary conditions to resume constructive dialogue on the new architecture of the European regime of conventional arms control, if and when the partners are ready for it".