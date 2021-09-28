First charter flights from St. Petersburg to Egypt in six years expected in late September

ST. PETERSBURG, September 28. /TASS/. Two charter flights to Egyptian resorts will be performed by Air Cairo airline from Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg on September 28 and 30, 2021, the press service of the managing company of Pulkovo Airport, Northern Capital Gateway, reported on Tuesday.

"The Northern Capital Gateway company, which operates Pulkovo Airport, announces that it will operate two charter flights of Air Cairo from St. Petersburg to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada in September," the press service said.

The managing company recommended that passengers familiarize themselves with the epidemiological rules for crossing the state borders of the countries of departure and arrival before the flight.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was severed in November 2015 after a Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula with 224 fatalities. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) qualified the incident as an act of terrorism in 2016. Air service with Egypt was reopened from Moscow in 2021.