US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport - Reuters

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport on Monday morning and some of them were intercepted by a missile defense system, a US official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, there hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen.

On Sunday, August 29, the US forces delivered a drone air strike eliminating a vehicle with explosives in Kabul that the militants of the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) organization (outlawed in Russia) intended to use in a terror attack. According to CNN, two vehicles were destroyed and a residential building was partially demolished as a result of the US drone strike. CNN reported that nine people were killed in the airstrike.