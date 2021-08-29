Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul - TV

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Nine people were killed as a result of an airstrike of the US armed forces in Kabul on Sunday, they all were members of one family, the CNN TV channel reported quoting a relative of those killed.

According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old.

On Sunday, the US forces delivered a drone air strike eliminating a vehicle with explosives in Kabul that the militants of the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) organization (outlawed in Russia) intended to use in a terror attack. According to the TV channel, two vehicles were destroyed and a residential building was partially demolished as a result of the US drone strike. Earlier, the Afghanistan Times newspaper reported seven casualties.