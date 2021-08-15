Russian embassy in Kabul to keep working as usual, no threat to personnel

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Kabul will keep working as usual, because the personnel has taken precautions in advance to tighten security, ambassador Dmitry Zhernov said on the federal television channel Rossiya-1.

"We have taken a major package of measures to enhance our security, and at the moment there are no immediate threats to our staff or our facilities. We will keep working here calmly and as usual," he said.

The Russian embassy in Afghanistan will do its utmost to help Russian citizens of Afghan descent to resettle to Russia, ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on the federal television channel Rossiya-1.

"Over the past few days, we have been getting messages from Russian citizens of Afghan descent residing in Kabul. They say they wish to resettle to Russia. We will closely look into these issues and try to help, of course," the ambassador said.