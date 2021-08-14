Over 38 tonnes of medicines from Russia arrive to Cuba

HAVANA, August 14. /TASS/. An An-124 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including medicines, a TASS correspondent reported from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

The plane’s cargo includes over 38 tonnes of various medicines and over two tonnes of wheat flour.

Another Russian humanitarian delivery, weighing 41.5 tonnes in total and comprising canned meat, wheat flour and sunflower oil, was taken to Cuba on Thursday.

Besides, Russia also delivered humanitarian aid to Cuba in late July, on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The authorities of Cuba have already started distributing it among the country’s population.