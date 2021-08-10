Ukrainian official's speculations about hosting US air defense provocative — Slutsky

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Speculations by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexey Reznikov to the effect Ukraine might host US air defense systems are crude provocation, and the deployment of such forces will not remain without Russia's retaliation, the chairman of the State Duma's committee for international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said in his Telegram-channel on Tuesday.

"Reznikov's statement is crude provocation. The deployment of the US missile defense systems in Ukraine may change the balance of force in the region and outside it," Slutsky wrote.

He stressed that the anti-missile system Aegis included the launcher Mk41, which could be used for launching not only interceptors, but also cruise missiles.

"Their emergence (of such air defense systems - TASS) close to Russia's borders will undoubtedly evoke Moscow's response. Tensions will merely soar," Slutsky warned.

"It is regrettable that Ukraine's laws allow for stripping it of what is still left of its sovereignty, and its citizens, of a chance to live in security. Ukrainian politicians are ready to sacrifice all this to prolonging their participation in the anti-Russia project," Slutsky said.

At a meeting with the president of Jamestown Foundation, Glen Howard, Alexei Reznikov during his working trip to the United States speculated about the need for expanding what he described as the "security package for Ukraine", in the first place "by deploying anti-aircraft warfare, even by deploying US units.

Reznikov said that Kiev was worried by Russia's alleged intention to deploy nuclear weapons in Crimea.