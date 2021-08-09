US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, Russian embassy says

WASHINGTON, August 10. /TASS/. US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Twitter, responding to a tweet by Official Military Spokesman for US Operation Inherent Resolve Wayne Marotto.

Marotto wrote on Twitter earlier that "US forces are in northeastern Syria under international law - UN Security Council Resolution 2254 adopted December 2015."

"It’s a matter of fact that US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria. Your interpretation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 is just ridiculous. Please, read the document thoroughly," the Russian embassy said, posting a link to the resolution.