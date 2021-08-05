Russian citizens residing in Donbass will be able to vote at nearly 50 polling stations

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 5. /TASS/. Russian nationals residing in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) will be able to cast their ballots in Russia’s parliamentary election at nearly 50 polling stations, Chairman of the Rostov region’s Civic Chamber Vyacheslav Kushchev told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian citizens residing in the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics will be able to vote at 46 to 47 polling stations," he said. "They are located in border areas. We share quite a long border with the republics, which is why there are so many polling stations," Kushchev added.

According to earlier reports, DPR and LPR residents who have obtained Russian citizenship will be able to vote in the upcoming election to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) online.

On June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree scheduling the State Duma elections for the Unified Election Day, September 19, 2021. Voting will last three days, from September 17 to 19. In addition, nine Russian constituent entities will hold direct elections of regional heads and 39 regions will elect regional assemblies. In three more regions, top officials will be elected by legislative assemblies.