Buk-M2E systems intercept four missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at Homs province

MOSCOW, July 23./TASS/. Russian-made Buk-M2E missile systems of the Syrian army have destroyed four guided missiles fired at the Syrian Homs province by two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Vadim Kulit, said on Thursday.

"In a span from 01:11 to 01:19 on July 22, two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force made a strike with four guided missiles on facilities in Homs province from the airspace of Lebanon. All four missiles were destroyed by the Syrian duty air defense facilities, with the use of Buk-2ME systems of Russian manufacture," Kulit said.

On Monday, Israeli fighter jets fired eight guided missiles at an area southeast of Syria’s Aleppo, seven of them were intercepted by the Pantsir-S and Buk-M2 systems of Russian manufacture.