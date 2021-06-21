Political crisis in Armenia is over, Pashinyan claims

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. The political crisis in Armenia, which sparked on November 9, 2020, is over, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday at a rally, dedicated to the victory at the snap parliamentary elections. According to Pashinyan, it is now possible to start working as usual tomorrow.

"The internal political crisis, which started in Armenia on November 9, is over. Starting tomorrow, we will work as usual. And we must understand that the conditions and the [political] climate in the country has changed significantly, because the people gave us a mandate to impose a dictatorship of the law in the country," Pashinyan said.

He also noted, that, in the past three years, the Armenian people "carried out two revolutions."

Initially, Pashinyan rose to power in 2018, when then-Prime Minister Serj Sargsyan had to resign under the pressure of the protesters. Pashinyan was elected as the new Prime Minister by the parliamentary majority.

Last Sunday, snap parliamentary elections took place in Armenia. These elections were scheduled following a lengthy internal political crisis in the country, caused by the conditions of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, which the opposition viewed as defeat, and accused Pashinyan of it.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, Pashunyan’s Civil Contract party came first, with 53.92% of votes, with a voter turnout of 49.4%. According to the Central Electoral Commission head Tigran Mukuchan, Pashinyan secured enough votes to form the government unilaterally.