Strong parliament first: Russian diplomat comments on Ukraine plans for ‘strongest army’

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has advised the Ukrainian leadership to create ‘the most powerful parliament’ before making plans to build "the most powerful army in Europe".

"I took a look at the everyday life of Ukrainian parliamentarians and recalled a statement from President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky that Ukraine will have to create the most powerful army in Europe if the West leaves Kiev alone in resolving the issue of the settlement in Donbass," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

She uploaded under the text a video footage showing parliamentarians staging a fight during a parliament session.

"Maybe first create at least the most powerful parliament? Then it will become possible to resolve many problems without building the most powerful army," the diplomat suggested.