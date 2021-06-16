Biden says Putin is not looking for Cold War with US

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden does not think that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a new Cold War with the United States, Biden said at a news conference after the Russia-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

"I don’t think he’s looking for a Cold War with the United States," Biden said adding "I don't think it’s, as I said to him, I said, ‘your generation and mine are about 10 years apart. This is not a Kumbaya moment as you used to say back in the ‘60s in the United States, like let’s hug and love each other. But it’s clearly not in anybody’s interest, your country's or mine, for us to be in a situation where it's a new Cold War,'" he said.

According to the US president, Putin understands that, but it does not mean that he is "willing to lay down his arms and say come on."

Biden said that the Russian leader is still concerned about possible hostile actions from Washington.

"He still has those concerns, but I don’t think they are the driving force as to the kind of relationship he’s looking for with the United States," Biden added.