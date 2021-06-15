Putin-Biden meeting crucial to world economic stability — Eurochambres president

VIENNA, June 15. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden in Geneva is crucial to Europe because it is on these two leaders that the outlook for stronger stability, trust and constructive cooperation in all spheres depends heavily, the president of the association of European chambers of commerce and industry, honorary president of Austria's Economic Chamber, Christoph Leitl, told TASS in an interview.

Leitl, a co-chair of the Russian-Austrian public forum Sochi Dialogue, is certain that the summit will play an important role from the standpoint of stability in Europe and the European economy.

"I pin great expectations on this meeting. It depends on these two men if the world will see more stability, more trust and more constructive cooperation. If we manage to achieve this, then all those involved will manage to derive many benefits by means of cooperation in the economy, science, investment, research, innovation and in overcoming joint problems in the ecology and the health service," Leitl said, when asked what were the European economy's expectations for the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

Economic cooperation

He said that a dialogue and trust between Moscow and Washington were in great demand in many fields.

"It is essential for both sides to start taking small steps towards each other. In the economy, we need stability and cooperation. Russia is a very important partner for the United States and for Europe," Leitl said.