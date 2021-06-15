Putin-Biden meeting crucial to world economic stability — Eurochambres president

VIENNA, June 15. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden in Geneva is crucial to Europe because it is on these two leaders that the outlook for stronger stability, trust and constructive cooperation in all spheres depends heavily, the president of the association of European chambers of commerce and industry, honorary president of Austria's Economic Chamber, Christoph Leitl, told TASS in an interview.
Leitl, a co-chair of the Russian-Austrian public forum Sochi Dialogue, is certain that the summit will play an important role from the standpoint of stability in Europe and the European economy.
"I pin great expectations on this meeting. It depends on these two men if the world will see more stability, more trust and more constructive cooperation. If we manage to achieve this, then all those involved will manage to derive many benefits by means of cooperation in the economy, science, investment, research, innovation and in overcoming joint problems in the ecology and the health service," Leitl said, when asked what were the European economy's expectations for the Russian-US summit in Geneva.
Economic cooperation
He said that a dialogue and trust between Moscow and Washington were in great demand in many fields.
"It is essential for both sides to start taking small steps towards each other. In the economy, we need stability and cooperation. Russia is a very important partner for the United States and for Europe," Leitl said.
As he dwelt on the Nord Stream 2 issue, Leitl expressed the certainty that the issue of finalizing the pipeline had been settled, and the project would be completed. "One should respect the Americans' decision to revise their point of view [regarding sanctions]," Leitl said, adding that this step by Washington might be regarded as a credit of trust ahead of the summit.
"It's one thing when at first various statements are made at a distance that may not always sound friendly. And it is a totally different situation, where people can get together and look each other in the eye, and then take steps towards each other, and not in the opposite direction," he said.
Leitl stressed that the summit dialogue between the Soviet Union and the United States always promoted better understanding.
"In the past, each such meeting produced greater understanding. That's the way it should be in the future. The dialogue between Russia, and Europe, and the rest of the world is irreplaceable," he concluded.
About the summit
Putin and Biden will meet on June 16. According to the Russian presidential press-service, they will discuss the current condition of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability, and also the international agenda, such as cooperation in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first-ever Putin-Biden meeting since the latter took office.