German parliament rejects green party’s initiative to ditch Nord Stream 2 project

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. The German parliament voted on Thursday to reject a resolution by the Alliance 90/The Greens party to ditch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and review the country’s relations with Russia.

"The proposal was overturned during a direct vote by the [parliamentary] majority comprising factions of CDU/CSU, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Alternative for Germany and The Left," the parliament said in a statement, posted on the website.

Only members of Alliance 90/The Greens voted in favor of their own proposal.

The resolution, headlined "Reviewing the political course towards Russia: consistently defending human rights, democracy and the European world order." Among other things, the document says the German government should "admit that a new pipeline, such as Nord Stream 2, is not crucial for Europe’s energy supplies, but, most importantly, is harmful for climate." The Greens called upon the German government to give up the project.

The party has already put forward several proposals aimed against the pipeline project, but they have been rejected by lawmakers.