NATO to implement new concepts to counter "threats" from Russia - White House

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. NATO member countries will implement new military concepts to "meet threats" from Russia and other countries. This is according to the statement the White House released on Sunday about the upcoming summit of the alliance.

"Allies will commit to implementation of new military concepts and strategies that strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense posture to meet threats from Russia and elsewhere. NATO also continues to monitor the Russian deployments in and around Ukraine," the White House press service said.

NATO member-states also stressed the need to invest in the alliance.

"Allies will also commit to ensuring NATO is led, staffed, and resourced at levels necessary to deliver on the decisions taken at the Summit. Leaders will agree to identify the additional resources, including through NATO common funding, to enhance NATO’s ability to meet security challenges today and in the future," according to the statement.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening to attend the NATO summit on June 14 and the EU-US summit on June 15.