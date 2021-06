MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. At least 10 members of HALO Trust, a UK-US non-governmental organization specializing in mine clearance and removal of unexploded ordnances, were killed by masked men in Afghanistan, 1 TV said citing own sources.

Afghan officials blamed the attack on members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province.