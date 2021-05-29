US to re-impose sanctions on nine Belarusian state companies — White House

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The United States will renew its sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises following the Ryanair plane incident, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"On June 3, 2021, the United States will re-impose full blocking sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises previously granted relief under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department," the statement says.

As a result of this measure, US persons will be prohibited from engaging in transactions with these entities, their property, or their interests in property.

Besides, the United States "in coordination with the EU and other partners and Allies" will develop sanctions against key Belarusian government officials whom Washington suspects of "ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23.".