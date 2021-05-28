Minsk invites CIS partners to present common front against sanctions

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The CIS countries may take concerted action to resist the pressure of sanctions and restrictions imposed by external forces, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said in his opening remarks at a meeting of the CIS heads of government on Friday.

"Once again, we see neighborly and mutually beneficial economic ties being used as hostages of double standards, emotion, and geopolitical intrigues. In a situation like this, cooperation by true friends and the closest partners gets still more valuable. The CIS member-states are certainly such partners for Belarus. Stronger regional integration can and must become our response to world upheavals," Golovchenko said.

He stressed that the CIS member-states possessed a colossal potential and "our economies complement each other and remain self-sufficient on many tracks."

"By actively expanding diversified cooperation, we will be able to overcome the crisis much faster," he said.

"Regrettably, in a multipolar world, where the might-makes-right rule prevails over international law, the countries that seek to protect their national interests and socio-economic stability encounter attempts at undermining the well-established system through pressure and outright interference. Belarus has experienced such growing sanction pressure from the collective West," Golovchenko stressed.