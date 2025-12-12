Israel hit Hezbollah special forces training camp in southern Lebanon — military

TEL AVIV, December 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted a training camp of the Radwan special forces belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army’s press service reported.

"The IDF struck a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force to conduct training and courses for the organization's terrorists. As part of the training conducted in the compound, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional instruction on the use of various types of weapons," the statement said. Simultaneously, the army "struck additional Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas in Southern Lebanon," the press service added.

The military termed the "existence of military training and the establishment of terrorist infrastructure intended for attacks against the State of Israel" a "violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon." The IDF "will continue to operate in order to remove any threat" to the Jewish state, the military assured.

In turn, the Al Jadeed television channel reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked alleged military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and in the western part of the Bekaa Valley.

According to its information, intense rocket strikes were carried out on the mountainous area of Jebel er-Rafi, the Rayhan heights, and the Wadi Rumin gorge, where military training camps for Shiite fighters are located. At least ten airstrikes were conducted in total.

According to eyewitness reports, powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city of Sidon (50 km from Beirut) and the settlements of Ansar, Beisariya, Jbaa, Sajoud, and Taba, as well as in the Zalaya area of Western Bekaa. No information about casualties or injuries was received.

IDF representative Avichay Adraee stated in a post on the social network X in Arabic that the air raids destroyed bases of the Radwan sabotage special unit, underground shelters, ammunition depots and launch sites. According to him, this is the second major attack on Shiite militia positions this week. The first was carried out on December 9.