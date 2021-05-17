Radicals in Gaza fired about 3,350 missiles towards Israel since May 10 — Defense Forces

TEL AVIV, May 17./TASS/. Radicals in the Gaza Strip have fired 3,350 missiles at Israel since May 10, 90% of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Monday.

As of 19:00 on Monday, about 3,350 missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory since the start of the campaign [against radicals on May 10]. About 500 of them fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 90% of them, the statement said.