Israel hits five Hamas commanders’ houses across Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) planes and drones hit five houses of Hamas movement commanders in the Gaza Strip, used as military headquarters, the IDF press service said Monday.

"The jets and drones attacks five houses of Hamas commanders across the entire Gaza Strip. The attacked houses were used as terrorist headquarters," the Israeli military said. "The IDF attacks terrorist targets across the entire Gaza Strip and acts with all necessary force."

The missile exchange between the IDF and Gaza militias has continued since May 10. According to the latest reports, at least 10 Israelis were killed and hundreds were injured, while over 200 Palestinians died and over 1,300 were injured.