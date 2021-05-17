Israel deals a strike against Hamas Internal Security Force center in Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. Israeli military planes on Monday dealt strikes against the main operative center of the Internal Security Force of the movement Hamas in the north of the Gaza Strip, the army's press service said.

"Fighter-planes attacked the main operative headquarters of the Hamas Internal Security Force in Er-Rimal neighborhood in the north of the Gaza Stip. The headquarters was the central component of the Hamas terrorist infrastructure and served as a basis for military intelligence officers," the Israeli army's news release runs.

The military said that "before delivering the air strike the army had warned the building's residents well in advance, thus giving enough time for evacuation."

"The Israeli army takes every precaution to avoid harm to the civilian population during its operative activity," the press service said.