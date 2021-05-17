Hamas claims strike at Israel’s Urim military base — report

"We have hit the Urim [military] base […] and resumed missile launches toward the city of Netivot," the movement said. Additionally, the movement’s armed wing claimed strikes on the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Malakhi.

The Al-Quds Brigades (the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing) announced new strikes on a military object near the Israeli settlement of Nahal Oz, not far from the Gaza Strip border.

According to the latest reports, at least 10 Israelis were killed by Palestinian strikes, while Israeli strikes killed over 220 Palestinians.