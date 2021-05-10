Hackers attacking Colonial Pipeline are linked to Russia, CNN alleges

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. Hackers behind the cyber-attack against the largest US pipeline company Colonial Pipeline can be related to Russia, CNN said on Sunday, citing a former senior cyber official.

It was reported earlier that the group of hackers known as DarkSide could be associated with the attack. The group is allegedly "originating from Russia," CNN reported. "DarkSide typically targets non-Russian speaking countries," CNN said, citing the source.

"The attack has led the White House to form an interagency working group over the weekend to prepare for various scenarios, including whether additional steps need to be taken to mitigate any potential impact on fuel supply," CNN reported, citing a White House official.

Russia repeatedly denied US allegations of malicious behavior in cyberspace. The US groundlessly alleges that Russia makes cyber-attacks against its resources and does not want to cooperate in cyberspace, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said earlier.