{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Ukrainian negotiator says his country is sure to get lethal weaponry from NATO

Defense cooperation agreements were signed during President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent visits to the United Kingdom and Turkey

KIEV, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine will develop its military cooperation with the United States and other NATO members and can count on supplies of lethal weaponry from those countries, former Ukrainian President and head of Kiev’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk told the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

Commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev, Kravchuk said the US top diplomat "confirmed that <...> military-technical cooperation would unfold, and not only with the United States."

He added that defense cooperation agreements were signed during President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent visits to the United Kingdom and Turkey.

"The time when they refused to sell lethal weaponry to us are now gone," he said. "Now we know that all weapons, aircraft, anti-tank weapons can be bought and sold."

Issues of cooperation in security and defense were raised during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meetings with Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday. However, the sides have not yet disclosed any details of those negotiations.

During his phone talk with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in February, the US top diplomat said the new US administration was ready to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine.

 

Military support to Ukraine

Earlier, the Pentagon said that the United States disbursed to the Ukrainian authorities more than $2 billion from 2014 within the framework of providing assistance and ensuring security and was determined to keep building up the potential of the Ukrainian armed forces further on.

The United States provided material and technical assistance to the Ukrainian military under the previous president, Donald Trump. Washington supplied weapons and delegated instructors to train military personnel. Ukraine received $350 million in military aid in 2017 and 2018, $250 million in 2019, and $300 million in 2020. The Trump administration approved the sale of lethal weapons to Kiev. Ukraine obtained Javelin anti-tank systems.

Belarusian anti-coronavirus vaccine is of inactivated type — health ministry
According to Tarasenko, Belarusian scientists opted to create a "classical, whole-virion inactivated vaccine"
Read more
Bolsonaro says Russia is interesting for Brazil and they are alike with Putin
He once again thanked Putin for the release of Robson Oliveira
Read more
US to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for conflict in Donbass — State Secretary Blinken
Washington will continue to take unilateral measures against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday
Read more
Press review: G7 embarks on infowar with Moscow and Serbia says no to Russia sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 4th
Read more
Russia removes hydroxychloroquine from list of drugs used to treat COVID-19
Human immunoglobulin has been added to the list, according to the Health Ministry
Read more
Russia’s latest MiG-35 multirole fighter at final stage of trials, says defense contractor
The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group
Read more
Czech military intelligence head debunks media reports of ‘trade’ with Russia
Meanwhile, the Czech National Center for Combating Organized Crime initiated an investigation over the SeznamZpravy report, the Center spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova said earlier
Read more
Lukashenko vows to call early elections, only if the US does the same
The country's president doubts it will be possible to vote by mail in Belarus, the way it was allowed in the United States
Read more
Defense Ministry announces Kazan missile-carrying submarine joins Russian Navy
The lead submarine of project 885M (Yasen-M) Kazan was launched on March 31, 2017
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center proves efficacy of polio vaccine against Covid-19
According to Aidar Ishmukhametov, the study involved more than 600 people in the city of Kirov
Read more
Russian peacekeepers deterred bloodshed against Karabakh residents, says Armenian diplomat
The involvement of international organizations in the effort to return Nagorno-Karabakh back to peace should not be politicized, Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan said
Read more
African Union prioritizes Russia’s role in ensuring stability in Africa
Head of AU Strategic Partnerships Levi Uche Madueke reminded that the second Russia-Africa summit would take place in 2022
Read more
G7 call for new elections in Belarus ‘set of hackneyed cliches’, Minsk says
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the elections in his country took place under international observation
Read more
Blinken says his visit to Kiev was productive
The United States is resolute in the face of Russian aggression and in our support for the reform work needed to ensure a sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future for Ukraine, he stressed
Read more
US, Germany having no single assessment for Nord Stream 2, Merkel says
The chancellor said the sides are pursuing common policy in respect of Ukraine
Read more
Moscow vows to retaliate against West’s sanctions aimed at Russian politicians, companies
The Russian top diplomat lambasted the practice of employing unilateral restrictions "in bypassing the UN Security Council"
Read more
Minsk will retaliate if Europe imposes more sanctions — Lukashenko
Following the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, the EU adopted three packages of sanctions against several Belarusian companies and nationals who Brussels deems involved in the alleged falsification of election results
Read more
Kazan submarine can be delivered to Russian Navy on May 7 - source
The submarine completed a verification sortie in late April, he added
Read more
Czech prime minister urges de-escalation of tensions in relations with Russia
The prime minister assured the parliamentarians that the reaction of Czech authorities to the incident at warehouses in the Czech settlement of Vrbetice, in which Prague suspects Russian secret services, was correct
Read more
Ban on putting Soviet Union, Nazi Germany on same footing submitted to State Duma
The document aims to prohibit denying the decisive role of the Soviet people in defeating Nazi Germany or the humanitarian mission of the USSR in liberating the countries of Europe
Read more
Biden extends anti-Syrian sanctions by one more year
The notice refers to various restrictions which were gradually imposed by Washington against Damascus between 2004 and 2012
Read more
Russian presidential aviation group to get new domestic aircraft
The program of the delivery of new aircraft to the presidential aviation group has been shaped for the period until 2030
Read more
Regulator considers continuation of Nord Stream 2 construction in German waters possible
A permanent permit was given back in 2018 for the construction of Nord Stream 2 from the end of May to the end of September, BSH specified
Read more
Biden says he’s confident in one-on-one meeting with Putin
According to the US president, the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border does not affect his intention to hold a summit
Read more
West imposing totalitarianism, rejecting democracy in global affairs — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that the West’s policy of unilateral sanctions is geared to "punish unwanted regimes or remove rivals"
Read more
‘Strange choice’: Sputnik V developer casts doubt on World Vaccine Congress' Moderna pick
The short list of nominees also included Sputnik V developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the drug produced by AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company, jointly with the University of Oxford
Read more
G7 backs Minsk Agreements, committed to sanctions against Russia — statement
Read more
Twitter, Google, Facebook facing new fines for refusing to remove banned content
In early April, the magistrate court department No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court handed Twitter a total of 8.9 mln rubles in fines ($116,778) on three administrative protocols from the regulator for refusing to delete tweets urging minors to join an unauthorized and illegitimate eventsoci
Read more
Unfriendly status of any EU country in Russia to cover the whole community, EU says
On May 10, EU foreign ministers will discuss the consequences in case of Russia's limitation of unfriendly states' missions on the territory of the country, a source in the European External Action Service told reporters
Read more
Press review: Did Lend-Lease help the USSR beat Hitler and Russia rolls out Sputnik Light
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 7th
Read more
West annoyed that truth about developments in Ukraine is reaching UN - Russian diplomat
The Western colleagues "did not even bother to try to establish dialogue, Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Chukchi Sea - defense ministry
The Russian border was not violated
Read more
One-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light registered in Russia
The efficacy of the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine was 79.4% starting from the 28th day after immunization
Read more
Press review: Why Blinken is visiting Kiev and G7 backs out of showdown with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 6th
Read more
G7 to continue working with Moscow to settle regional crises — statement
Top diplomats of the G7 countries vowed to continue bolstering collective capabilities to address and deter Russian behaviour that is threatening the rules-based international order
Read more
Merkel plans to get some sleep and take a walk outdoors after resigning
Germany will hold the next parliamentary elections on September 26, 2021 without the participation of incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel
Read more
Intensified movement of US military cargo in Syria causes concern - Reconciliation Center
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Syria is capable of dealing independently with terrorist cells on its territory
Read more
Press review: What’s next for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Poland eyes regional leadership
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 5th
Read more
Hungarian lab confirms reliability of Sputnik V jab delivered to Slovakia
On April 30, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the contract for the purchase of Sputnik V made public with Russia’s consent was advantageous for the republic, and many Slovak citizens would like to be inoculated with a Russian vaccine
Read more
Russia didn’t submit application to send observers to Steadfast Defender 21 drills - NATO
Military exercises will involve up to 9,000 servicemen
Read more
Russian embassy once again warns US that its forces are present in Syria illegitimately
The US does not have any right to criticize legitimate actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian embassy said
Read more
Russia to hold three test launches of its newest Sarmat ICBM this year — source
One of those missiles will probably be fired at its maximum range
Read more
New defense communication center commissioned in Central Military Region
Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications Chief of the Central Military District Major-General Gennady Tuchin, said that the new center was capable of providing all types of communication links among military units on combat duty and in daily life
Read more
Putin congratulates North Korea’s last living female veteran on Victory Day
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora handed over Putin’s congratulation and a bouquet to his Korean colleagues
Read more
‘Reliable as an AK-47’: Putin spotlights high marks given to Russian jabs overseas
President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the remarks emanating from abroad that Russia’s vaccines against the coronavirus infection are as reliable as Russia’s world-renowned Kalashnikov rifle
Read more
Lavrov castigates EU statements on Russia’s retaliatory moves
The top diplomat noted that the EU’s threats to slap more sanctions on Russia showed that it was confident that its actions would go unpunished
Read more
Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras
The spokesman was asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country
Read more
Russian government approves proposal to denounce Open Skies Treaty
The proposal will be submitted to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for introducing it into the parliament's lower house
Read more
Austrian chancellor urges European drug regulator to fast-track Sputnik V’s registration
Speaking about Sputnik V’s delivery announced in April, Sebastian Kurz explained to journalists that Austria had decided to use the Russian drug only after its registration by the European regulator
Read more
Israeli helicopters deliver airstrike on Hezbollah positions in Syria’s al-Quneitra - TV
No details about casualties were given
Read more
Ukraine burrows 400 kilometers of anti-tank trenches on border with Russia
The fortification work was nearing completion in the Kharkov Region and was well underway in the Chernigov Region, Sergey Deineko, who heads the state border guard service, said
Read more